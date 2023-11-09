Oxford Showcased as Model Heartland City at Summit Published 9:32 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Oxford was showcased as a secret sauce community at the 2023 Heartland Summit, an event dedicated to fostering economic growth and reshaping perceptions of the heartland.

Oxford was selected for the honor for its historic growth and its national and even global attention as a rich cultural destination. It was one of the smallest communities featured this year.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill participated in a panel discussion to highlight the ingredients making Oxford thrive, including proactive planning for the future, development of affordable workforce housing, support for local businesses, and investment in infrastructure.

“In Oxford, we make a dedicated effort to cherish and preserve our unique cultural heritage, which has played an important role in becoming one of the fastest growing communities in the state,” Tannehill said. “I’m proud to be a part of the Heartland Summit and share our story and lessons learned with other heartland leaders.”

Angie Cooper, Executive Director of Heartland Summit and Executive Vice President at Heartland Forward, said Oxford’s recognition as a secret sauce community is a testament to its success in fostering economic growth while preserving its unique culture.

“The city is a model for other communities in the heartland that are looking to attract new residents and businesses,” Cooper said.

The Heartland Summit is hosted by think-and-do tank Heartland Forward and brings together leaders and experts from various sectors, geographies, and generations to exchange insights.