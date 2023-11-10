Former Miss Mississippi’s son arrested in California, charged with murder Published 2:50 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Samuel Haskell Jr, the 35-year-old son of former Miss Mississippi Mary Donnelly Haskell and Sam Haskell, a Hollywood executive and Emmy-winning producer, has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles. This follows the discovery of a woman’s torso by a homeless man in a dumpster in Encino, California.

Samuel Haskel Jr’s wife Mei Haskell and his in-laws have been reported missing. Samuel Haskel Jr has three children who are now with relatives.