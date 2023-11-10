Oklahoma tops Ole Miss women’s team 80-70

By Madeline Marshall

Facing an early test against a perennial NCAA Tournament team in Oklahoma, No. 12/16 Ole Miss women’s basketball was unable to withstand a second half surge, falling 80-70 at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night.

Guided by Snudda Collins with 15 points off the bench, Ole Miss (1-1) could not slow down Oklahoma (2-0) and Skylar Vann with a game leading 24 points. Joining Collins in double figures were Kennedy Todd-Williams with 13 points, KK Deans with 12, Marquesha Davis with 11 and Kharyssa Richardson with 10. Madison Scott led the Rebels off the glass with eight rebounds.

Defensive pressure from both teams could be felt early, as the Rebels utilized the paint to grab buckets and assert themselves over the Sooners within the opening minutes. The Ole Miss defense held the potent Oklahoma offense without a field goal for over five minutes in the first quarter to carry a narrow 18-17 lead through one.

Email newsletter signup

The Sooners started to click in the second quarter, surging ahead to take its largest lead of the game to date by seven. A push led by Davis kept the Rebels within striking distance followed by an 8-0 run propelled by Collins and a deep three-pointer from Richardson to retake the lead to head into halftime up 39-38.

With both teams battling for an early marquee win, Oklahoma pieced together a 7-0 run to pull ahead of the Rebels in a highly contested third quarter. A jumper from Scott brought the game even once again at 56 all, yet Oklahoma took off on an 6-0 run to reclaim the lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

From that run on, Ole Miss could not keep pace with the Sooners trailing by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Oklahoma walked always with the 80-70 win to give Ole Miss its first loss of the season.

The Rebels will continue their season next Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the SJB Pavilion when the Temple Owls come to Oxford. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.