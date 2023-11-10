Ole Miss ranked first in the SEC for veteran students, 5th overall Published 3:52 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

For the first time, the Military Times listed the University of Mississippi No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 5 nationally in its annual Best for Vets ranking.

Military Times surveyed 325 colleges and universities across the nation for their resources, opportunities, and success rates for veterans. Ole Miss has previously ranked in the top 25 universities, and the dramatic rise in the university’s ranking is proof of its dedication to serving and supporting veterans, Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

“The University of Mississippi has a deep commitment to our student veterans and our nation’s military,” Boyce said. “Since the first student veteran organization was established on our campus in 1920, we have worked to create an atmosphere that fosters success after service for over 1,900 military-connected students enrolled today.

“This ranking confirms our position as the pinnacle of the Southeastern Conference, and it sets an example for the country to strive toward in serving the ‘Next Greatest Generation,”said Boyce.

Military Times’ ranking has become a metric by which potential students and their families assess a university’s military-readiness, said Andrew Newby, assistant director of the UM Office of Veteran and Military Services.

“It’s a trusted source for them because this publication is on every base around the globe,” he said. “When service members go to a base exchange to get the things they need, this publication is there. When they leave active service, they recognize this outlet and will trust what it recommends.”

