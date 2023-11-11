Oxford survives Germantown in double OT

Published 7:15 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Jacob Palmer

Oxford never quit against the Germantown Mavericks to win in double overtime 47-44.

Oxford trailed 34-26 with a minute left in regulation, but the Chargers never panicked. Mitchell Grandjean would find Jay brown for a 57 yard touchdown to put them within two with 43 seconds remaining. The Chargers used a little misdirection  on the two point conversion to tie it up. Zae Lewis would find Grandjean wide open on the two point conversion to send the game to overtime.

Jack Harper  sealed the game for Oxford in double overtime with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Chargers the win.

The game featured 11 lead changes and two ties.

The Chargers will advance to play Starkville in the second round at Bobby Holcomb Field next Friday.

