Wherever I may roam

Published 8:01 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Staff Report

For her seventh trip this year, staff writer Susan Mah drove up to St. Louis this past weekend to see Metallica for their 72 Seasonstour in honor of their studio album by the same name, which is their 11th released in April of this year.

According to James Hetfield, lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Metallica, 72 Seasons came out of a book I was reading about sorting out childhood as an adult. And 72 seasons is basically the first 18 years of your life.

In her 220th season of life, Mah is almost as old as the band members themselves!

