Deputy Under Secretary of Navy to visit OHS Nov. 16 Published 3:04 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Oxford High School’s Marine JROTC will host Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Victor Minella Thursday, Nov. 16. Minella’s visit is in conjunction with the University of Mississippi’s military appreciation football game, as he is a 1997 honors graduate of Ole Miss.

Minella, a retired Navy officer, is a member of the senior executive service senior civilians who possess exceptional executive skills and bring diverse portfolios to the management and operations of the Department of the Navy (DON).

Victor Minella serves as the principal civilian adviser to the Secretary of the Navy and the Under Secretary of the Navy on intelligence, intelligence-related activities, sensitive activities, special operations and irregular warfare. In addition, he serves as the DON security executive/senior agency official, leading the DON Security Enterprise.



Minella enlisted in the Navy as a hospital corpsman in 1987, where he served as an aerospace physiology and water survival instructor, Navy diver and parachutist.

Following his selection to the Navy Enlisted Commissioning Program, he graduated with honors from the University of Mississippi in 1997 and was commissioned as a naval officer. As an officer, Minella served as an Unmanned Aviation System (UAS) mission commander and Detachment Avionics division chief conducting Navy intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance operations. He supported Navy research, development and acquisition efforts through operational test and evaluation of next generation UAS platforms.

He served on the USS Independence and as an intelligence officer with the Chief of Naval Operations-Intelligence Plot (Pentagon) and U.S. Pacific Command.

In 2008, Minella retired from Naval service and joined the Department of the Navy as a civilian. He has been a member of the Department of the Navy senior executive service since 2016, where he served as the senior director, integration support directorate until selected for his current assignment.

He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in National and International Security Program, the Federal Executive Institute, the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill; Defense Executive Leadership Program; and was awarded the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award.

Minella will speak to Oxford High students in the library at 3 p.m. Visitors must present a government-issued photo ID at the front desk upon entering and exiting the building. Visitors should enter the Oxford High School Library main entrance at 101 Charger Loop in Oxford.