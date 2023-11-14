2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy nominations announced

Mississippi’s top college football player will be announced during the C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation at the Country Club of Jackson Nov. 28

Two quarterbacks, five running backs, a linebacker, a center and a punter will represent their respective schools as the nominees for the 28th Annual C Spire Conerly Trophy.

The 10 four-year institutions that play football in the state each select one athlete from their squad as their “most outstanding player” and a panel of statewide news media and NFL scouts vote for the best candidate. The trophy is named for Charlie Conerly, a former Ole Miss and NFL great and a Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer.

This year’s nominees are as follows:

Alcorn State University – Aaron Allen (quarterback)

(quarterback) Belhaven University – Kolbe Blunt (running back)

(running back) Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (quarterback)

(quarterback) Jackson State University – Irv Mulligan (running back)

(running back) Millsaps College – Ethan Klapatch (punter)

(punter) Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (running back)

(running back) Mississippi State University – Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson (linebacker)

(linebacker) Mississippi Valley State University – Rondey Luckett (center – offensive line)

(center – offensive line) University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (running back)

(running back) University of Southern Mississippi – Frank Gore Jr. (running back)

Email newsletter signup

Half of the state’s schools have winning records. Belhaven, Delta State and Ole Miss are all ranked in their respective divisions and Alcorn State and Jackson State both have winning ledgers in the SWAC, with Alcorn fighting for a playoff spot.

The winner of the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy will be announced during a presentation hosted by CBS football analyst Charles Davis. Tickets for the event are available online at www.msfame.com or by stopping by the Hall of Fame office.

Last year’s winner was Quinshon Judkins. The list of previous winners is impressive, with NFL stars Jeffrey Simmons, A.J. Brown, Evan Engram, Dak Prescott, Patrick Willis, Eli Manning and Deuce McAllister among those taking home the award.