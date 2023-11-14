The Oliver Hotel celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

The Oliver Hotel opened its doors Nov. 14 with a grand opening and reception.

To kick things off, the Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting. Cutting the red ribbon was Craig Bradford. He was joined by Chett Abramson, Philip Welker, Brandy Liles, Jenny Niergarth, Ethan Orley, Joel Miller, Sondra Richardson, Hannah Holbrook, Tina Harbour, Lydia Lagarde, Sara Hill and Kaitlyn MacKay.

The Oliver Hotel, located at 425 S. Lamar Blvd., “unites the nostalgic spirit of Ole Miss with a modern approach to southern hospitality.” Renovated in summer 2023 and reopened in August 2023, The Oliver Hotel boasts 40 “exquisitely appointed rooms that present a fresh perspective on the feelings of Oxford folks know and love.

“Drawing from the vibrant energy, neighborly spirit, and historic charm found on the Square, we carry a point of view that feels both familiar yet eclectic,” owners said.

Oxford’s Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Miss Queen of the South Liz Swindell and Miss Lafayette County Madison Belk also attended, along with several local business leaders, chamber members and ambassadors.