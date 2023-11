‘At the River’ showing Nov. 29 Published 7:12 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren, Oxford, will host a full-length documentary film, “At the River,” next Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

The film chronicles the involvement of certain Presbyterian ministers in the Civil Rights movement of the ’50s and ’60s.

The producer, Carolyn Crowder, will be on hand for a discussion of the film. All are invited.