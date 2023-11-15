City approves emergency purchases for OPD vehicles Published 7:10 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Oxford Board of Aldermen, in a unanimous decision on Nov. 7, approved the Oxford Police Department’s (OPD) emergency purchase request for four vehicles.

This decision directly responded to the ongoing United Auto Workers union strike, which began on Sept. 15, and has significantly impacted major automakers like Stellantis, Ford and General Motors.

The strike has particularly affected the production of the 2024 Dodge Durango, which were part of the OPD’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. With the production of the 2024 models halted and no clear timeline for resumption, OPD faced a critical challenge in maintaining its operational capabilities.

Captain Sessums of the OPD contacted Kirk Auto World in Grenada and found four 2023 Dodge Durangos available for immediate purchase.

Each vehicle, priced at $39,212, is slightly above the state contract price by $76. OPD stressed the importance of these vehicles for their operations, emphasizing that not securing them within the fiscal year would significantly impact the city of Oxford and the police department.