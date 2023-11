Free coats on Dec. 9 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Nu Mu Mu Chapter, will host its 5th annual coat drive for children on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Coats will be distributed at the Boys & Girls Club in Oxford. The public is invited to attend and coats will be provided for children during the announced time.