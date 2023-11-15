Lafayette completes comeback to advance Published 8:23 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

‘Dores beat Canton; on the road at C’dale Friday

Lafayette scored two second-half touchdowns to survive and advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs with a 14-10 win over Canton on Friday, Nov. 10.

Canton took an early 3-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first quarter. The Tigers added a touchdown before the half to go up 10.

Lafayette got on the board with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Nick Thompson to Makyi Reed Jones with 4:49 left in the third quarter. The Commodores’ defense got into the action when Kendez Williams and Davion Bell recorded back-to-back tackles for losses to slow down the Tigers’ momentum.

Lafayette capitalized on this stop with another Thompson to Reed-Jones touchdown from about 12 yards out to take a 14-10 lead with 1:04 left in the third quarter to seal the game for the Commodores.

Lafayette was led defensively by Davion Bell with 9 tackles with one tackle being for loss and Emanual Wadlington with 8 tackles. The Commodores added 7 tackles a piece from Kendez Williams, Adarius Brown, and Martrell Wilbourn.

Lafayette improves to 7-4 with the win and will return to action Friday when they travel to Clarksdale to face the Wildcats in the second round.

This is the second matchup of the season between Clarksdale and Lafayette. Clarksdale won the first matchup 34-24. The Commodores had the lead going into the half, but 4 second-half interceptions flipped the game in favor of the Wildcats.

Clarksdale is 8-3 on the season and finished as the No.1 seed from Region 1-5A going undefeated in district play.

The Wildcats defensively are led by Ole Miss commit Patrick Broomfield with 6 interceptions on the season. Broomfield had 3 of his 6 interceptions against the Commodores. Offensively the Wildcats are led by Meco Maiden who has rushed for 1002 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.