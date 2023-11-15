Notable changes after general election Published 6:50 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Nov. 7 local elections in Lafayette County have maintained several incumbents in key positions while introducing new officeholders across the county.

Democrat Dale T. Gordon won the District 3 seat on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, securing 51.92 percent of the vote against Republican David Rikard’s 48.08 percent.

In District 2, Republican John Morgan narrowly defeated Democrat Avery Dunn with 53.36 percent of the vote to Dunn’s 46.64 percent.

District 5 will greet Republican Greg Bynum, who won over Democrat Don Mason. Bynum will fill the vacancy left by Republican Mike Roberts, now elected as chancery clerk with 46.98 percent of the vote, narrowly surpassing Independent Marsha Pierce Theobald’s 41.60 percent.

Bynum expressed gratitude to his constituents, saying, “I enjoyed meeting and speaking with many of you during the campaign.”

Republican Scott Allen will become the District 4 supervisor after defeating independent incumbent Chad McLarty. Allen expressed his honor and gratitude for the new role on social media. In District 1, Republican Brent Larson retained his seat unopposed, providing stability amidst the board’s transitions.

Independently running Rocky Kennedy, currently serving as coroner, successfully transitioned to tax assessor with 56.34 percent of the vote, outpacing Republican Shelia Busby Kelly’s 43.66 percent.

Republican Glenn Coleman secured the coroner’s role with 62.69 percent against Democrat LaVera “Deede” Hodges, who received 37.31 percent. Hodges remarked on the political landscape, noting the rarity of Democrats in contested wins.

Independent Joey East fortified his role as sheriff, amassing a commanding 75.08 percent of the vote over Republican Jeffrey C. South’s 24.92 percent.

Unopposed in their respective races, Independent Jeff Busby will continue as circuit clerk, and Independents Erin W. Smith and Laura Antonow will maintain their election commissioner positions.

In the Justice Court, Independent Mickey Avent will continue in the Central District, having run unopposed. The Southern District saw a competitive race, with Independent Johnny Wayne McLarty prevailing over challengers Independents Krisi Allen and Benjamin Justus. The Northern District welcomes Republican Brent Johnson as judge, who won over Democrat LaSonja “Sue” Pettis.

Constables Kenneth Drewery (Republican), Greg Pettis (Democrat) and Jack E. Theobald II (Republican) were re-elected without facing any opponents, reflecting the county’s political mosaic.