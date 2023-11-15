OHS juniors have third highest state ACT composites Published 7:33 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released ACT results of public high school juniors (current seniors) who took the test during the spring 2023 statewide administration.

Oxford School District landed third in the state with an average composite score of 20.4 behind Mississippi School for Math and Science (27.1) and Ocean Springs School District (20.8).

The average subject scores for the 297 Oxford High School test takers were:

English average score: 20.8

Math average score: 19.8

Reading average score: 20.3

Science average score: 20.3

Mississippi is one of 16 states that administers the ACT for free to high school juniors. The average score for Mississippi juniors was 17.5, an increase of the previous years’ scores of 17.4 in 2022 and 17.3 in 2021. The national average ACT score for all public-school students in the class of 2023 was 19.1, down from 19.3 in 2022. ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened.

The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states. ACT research shows students who take four or more years of English and three or more years each of math, social studies and natural science typically outperform their peers who report taking fewer courses in these subjects.

The MDE provides districts with two opportunities – ACT/SAT Prep I and ACT/SAT Prep II – to provide ACT preparation courses. In addition, school districts offer two specialized classes, the “Essentials for College Literacy” and the “Essentials for College Math,” as an option to help seniors who need to improve their ACT scores to qualify for early release.

Students who earn a grade of 80 percent or higher in these courses are entitled to enter credit-bearing college courses, without remediation, at all Mississippi public universities and most community colleges.