St. Peter’s granted street closure for tree removal Published 6:03 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has approved St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s request to close a portion of 9th Street for tree removal. The section between Van Buren and Jackson avenues will be closed on Monday, Nov. 20, during Thanksgiving break following a recommendation from an arborist.

Reanna Mayoral from the city’s engineering department presented the church’s request at the Nov. 7 Board of Aldermen meeting, which received unanimous approval. The decision highlights the city’s commitment to public safety and preserving Oxford’s historic landmarks.

St. Peter’s Church, a vital part of Oxford’s heritage, is the oldest surviving religious building. Completed in 1860 in the Gothic Revival style, the church has been a fixture in the community’s religious and architectural history. It was once a cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi and was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1975.

In recent years, the church has actively participated in various community outreach programs, including affordable housing initiatives and educational projects for children with severe mental and physical challenges.

The Oxford Police Department will manage the closure, redirect traffic and inform residents about alternative routes.

With the anticipated all-day closure, commuters are advised to plan for potential detours on that date. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the road closure and to seek alternate routes as the church undertakes this essential maintenance.

St. Peter’s Church had not responded to inquiries regarding the tree removal project at press time. The city and the Oxford Police Department are focused on ensuring that the closure causes minimal inconvenience to the public.