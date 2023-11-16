9 Lives Cat Rescue Hosts ‘Save me a Plate’ Foster Event for Thanksgiving Published 1:07 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

This Thanksgiving, 9 Lives Cat Rescue is offering a unique opportunity for animal lovers to foster homeless cats during its “Save me a Plate” event, scheduled from Nov. 17 through Nov. 27.

The event aims to provide temporary homes for cats, ensuring they experience the warmth and comfort of a family environment during the holiday season. Interested participants can pick up their foster cats along with all necessary supplies, including food, litter, toys, a litter box, a scoop, scratchers, and treats, from Petsmart on Nov. 17. The fostering period ends on Nov. 27, with the return of the cats to Petsmart.

9 Lives Cat Rescue emphasizes that the initiative is designed to be convenient for participants, with no long-term commitment required and all cat-care essentials provided. The event not only offers a chance for people to enjoy the company of a cat but also helps to alleviate the burden on the shelter during the holiday period.

For those unable to participate in the fostering program but still wishing to support the cause, 9 Lives Cat Rescue welcomes donations of supplies or gift cards. The organization also encourages the public to spread the word about the event to ensure that all cats can find a temporary home for Thanksgiving.

This event is part of 9 Lives Cat Rescue’s ongoing efforts to provide care and find homes for homeless cats in the area. Through such initiatives, the organization hopes to raise awareness about the needs of homeless animals and the importance of fostering and adoption.

Anyone interested can apply at this link.