National Fast Food Day is today Nov. 16, Oxford has a lot of options Published 3:13 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

If you love fast food, you’re in luck. Today is National Fast Food Day, a day to celebrate the convenience, variety, and deliciousness of quick-service restaurants. Whether you crave burgers, chicken, tacos, or ice cream, you can find a deal at your favorite fast food place in Oxford.

It seems every fast food restaurant has a reward app these days, and signing up and earning points is the way to score the best deals.

.Here are some of the best deals you can find in Oxford today:

Chickfila on Jackson Ave. is newly renovated. The Chickfila app lets you earn rewards for deals on sandwiches, drinks, fries and more.

McDonald’s two locations in Oxford – one on Jackson Ave.and one on University Ave. Get a free large fries with any $1 minimum purchase when you join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. Plus, get a free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase every Friday.

Wendy’s two locations in Oxford – one on Jackson Ave. and one on Sisk Ave. Mix and match two items from the 2 for $7 Everyday Value menu, which includes the Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar, Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and 6 PC Mozzarella Sticks . You can also get a free small Frosty or Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any purchase when you join Wendy’s Rewards .

Taco Bell on University Ave. The Cravings Value Menu has $1 tacos, and $2 burritos and a $5 Classic Combo box. Earn rewards when y ou join Taco Bell Rewards .

Sonic has two Oxford locations, one on Jackson Ave. and one on University. Sign up for the app and earn rewards. Happy hour from 2-4 earns high price drinks.

Dairy Queen on Jackson Ave. The best deals are the $5 JBC Biggie Bag, which includes a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, fries, a drink, and a mini Blizzard, or a $5 Crispy Chicken BLT Biggie Bag, which includes a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, fries, a drink, and a mini Blizzard.

Zaxby’s on Jackson Ave. O rder online and get a free sandwich meal with any purchase when you join Zax Club .

Popeyes on Jackson Ave. You can also order online and get a free large side with any family meal purchase when you join Popeyes Rewards .

Arby’s: Two for $7 Everyday Value menu, which features the Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar, Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and 6 piece Mozzarella Sticks . You can also get 25% off your next order when you join Arby’s Deals, plus more offers like $3 off $10, $5 off $20, and free small fries every week .

Burger King on University. Have it your way at Burger King. Get secret deals and exclusive mobile coupons with the official Burger King app.

Krystal on Hwy 6 W. Pick 5, combos and Sackful deals are money savers. Reward on the app and text loyalty club – Club Krystal.

Checkers on Jackson Ave. A relative newcomer, with shakes and $5 deals.

Oxford has a lot of fast food options oon National Fast Food Day and everyday.