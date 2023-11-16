Water Valley man charged with felony shoplifting

Published 9:25 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Staff Report

White

On Sept. 29, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue for a reported shoplifting.

After investigation, Bernard White, 51, of Water Valley was arrested and charged with Felony Shoplifting.

White was taken before a municipal court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanked the Grenada Police Department for locating White.

