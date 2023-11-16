Woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person Published 9:28 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

On Nov. 9, 2023, detectives with the Oxford Police Department were notified about a case concerning exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

After investigation, Mallorie Percell, 31, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person.

Percell was taken before a municipal court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanked the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in this case.