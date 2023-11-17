Chargers fall to Starkville 20-0 Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

The Starkville Yellow Jackets used a stifling defense and two first-half touchdowns to eliminate Oxford from the playoffs 20-0 Friday.

Oxford drove down the field to start the game, but came up short on the first drive after a William Wilkinson 41-yard field goal missed just left of the goal post.

Starkville used this momentum to jump on the board first when University of Illinois commit Trey Petty ran in for a 12-yard touchdown. The Yellow Jackets would go for two and convert the attempt with a pass from Petty to Jaheim Deanes.

Starkville would get an interception from Davarrius Hariston to put the Yellow Jackets at the Oxford 21-yard line. Starkville scored a couple of plays later when Courtland Cooper found the endzone on a 10-yard run.

Trey Petty added his second touchdown of the night to put the game away for the Yellow Jackets with a 1-yard run to make it 20-0 after the failed two-point attempt. Hairston added a second interception of the night in the fourth quarter to end any chance of a Charger comeback.

The Starkville defense forced Oxford into two interceptions, three turnovers on downs and a missed field goal.

Starkville will advance to the third round and play Madison Central.