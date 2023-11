Oxford woman, 21, charged with felony malicious mischief Published 2:07 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

On Nov. 9, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding damage to a vehicle.

After investigation, Olia Rushae Dehenre, 21, of Raleigh was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Dehenre was taken before a Municipal Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.