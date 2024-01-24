Addicus announces new Oxford office Published 10:52 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Financial services firm now on Enterprise Drive

Addicus announced the grand opening of its new Oxford office recently.

Addicus is a private wealth management, investment banking, private equity, and tax consulting firm.

Email newsletter signup

The company’s rapid growth in 2023 necessitated a strategic decision to move to a new location that could better accommodate the increased headcount.

Located at 406 Enterprise Drive, the office is in the developing section of the east side of Oxford, off of Sisk Avenue, just a short drive to the historic Oxford Square and the University of Mississippi campus.

“We had outgrown our last home and have moved to a beautiful new expanded office that will accommodate us for years to come,” said Addicus Senior Director of Operations Matt Keyser. “It is in a new, growing part of town located in the Oxford Commons. We have considerably more room for our Addicus family, and the space is far better configured for collaboration and efficiency.”

The 6,400-square-foot office boasts an open concept working space and is currently home to 22 members of the Addicus team, with room to accommodate 30. Addicus plans to occupy the space for the next 10 years.

The building was constructed by the Blackburn Group as part of the Oxford Commons and finished in December 2023, allowing Addicus to move in at the start of the new year.

John Trezevant and Trezevant Realty assisted with the deal.