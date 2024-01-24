Cofield’s Corner Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By John Cofield

Today’s coffee clubbers can be found at the Beacon and at the old Lindsey’s Chevron, now called Jane’s.

But yesteryear’s clubbers gathered right off the Square on South Lamar. Now the old restaurant is long gone.

It stood behind Square Books in the lot where future construction is due to take place. That was the spot where my dad’s buddies gathered to be hosted by Louise Smith.

A generation before it was my grandfather’s spot to jaw with his buddies, hosted by Grundy Cole.

It is and was Americana and Oxford played its part in what really is a worldwide event, when the old gentleman rallied every day to catch up on local politics and gossip, the weather, and where the fish were biting.