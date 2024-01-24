Lafayette County Fire Department responds to 75 calls during winter weather Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Through the winter storm that swept through the community this past week, the Lafayette County Fire Department successfully managed and addressed a total of 75 calls for service from Jan. 14-22.

Some notable calls were two structure fires, a roof collapse of a commercial building, 49 medical calls and two motor vehicle wrecks.

The structure fires posed significant challenges during the extreme low temperatures, requiring a coordinated response and execution from the department’s personnel. The swift and decisive actions taken by the firefighters prevented further escalation and protected the surrounding areas from potential harm.

In the response to the roof collapse incident the building was unoccupied at the time of collapse. LCFD coordinate with the city of Oxford Water department to get water shut off to the building to prevent further flooding.

During adverse weather conditions, the LCFD continued to provide medical assistance, responding to 49 medical calls.

“Our training program prepares our firefighters for all types of response. Our firefighters worked tirelessly, demonstrating skill and professionalism during all types of response during the winter weather,” said Wes Anderson Chief of the Lafayette County Fire Department.

“LCFD is appreciative to the community for their support and cooperation during this challenging period. The department remains committed to serving and protecting Lafayette County residents, regardless of the obstacles faced.”

LCFD has responded to 163 calls for service in 2024.