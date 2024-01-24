Legislative assignments good for Lafayette County Published 10:44 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

1 of 2

The Mississippi Legislature began its second full week of this year’s session Monday. State lawmakers who represent all, or portions of, Lafayette County learned their committee assignments recently and began hearings and meetings this week for those respective agencies and organizations.

Lafayette’s representatives in Jackson cover a wide array of committees, touching almost every sector of state services and appropriations.

In the Senate, Sen. Nicole Boyd, District 9, will serve as vice chair for Medicaid and chair for Universities and Colleges. She will serve on the following committees as well: Education; Finance; Housing; Insurance; Judiciary, Division A; Legislative Budget Committee; Technology; and Tourism.

Email newsletter signup

Sen. R. Benjamin Suber, District 8, will serve as chair of Public Property and will serve on the following committees: Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency, Business and Financial Institutions, Constitution, Economic and Workforce Development, Finance, Insurance, Judiciary, Division B, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Sen. Neil Whaley, District 10, will serve as vice chair for Local and Private and on the following committees: Agriculture, Business and Financial Institutions, Ethics, Finance, Highways and Transportation, Insurance, Rules, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

On the House side, Rep. Clay Deweese, District 12, will serve as chairman of the Appropriations C committee and will serve on the following committees: Appropriations A, Universities and Colleges, Business and Commerce Housing, Rules, Transportation and Universities and Colleges.

Rep. John Faulkner, District 5, will serve on the following committees: Appropriations A, Corrections, Military Affairs, Municipalities, Technology, Transportation and Universities and Colleges.

Rep. Josh Hawkins, District 10, will serve as the vice chair for Conservation and Water Resources. His other committees include Agriculture, Universities and Colleges, Transportation, insurance, Business and Commerce and Banking and Financial Services.

Rep. Trey Lamar, District 8, will serve as chair on the Ways and Means committee and serve on the following committees: Executive Contingent Fund, Investigate State Offices, Judiciary B, Transportation and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

Rep. Steve Massengill, District 13, will serve as chair for the Transportation committee and vice chair on the Management committee and will serve on the following committees: Agriculture, Appropriations A, Interstate Cooperation, Public Health and Human Services, Public Utilities and State Affairs.

Rep. Andy Stepp, District 23 will serve on the following committees: Drug Policy, Judiciary A, Medicaid, Public Health and Human Services and Public Utilities.