Local police respond to 88 wrecks during winter storm Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Local police responded to about 88 wrecks in Oxford and Lafayette County last week due to the winter storm.

In Oxford, at the Oxford Police Department responded to 46 wrecks between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 when local streets were covered with ice and snow after the storm rolled into the area on Jan. 15.

They responded to 265 motorist calls from people stuck on the ice-covered roads. The busy officers also responded to almost 1,000 other calls for various reasons.

“It was a very busy week for our staff, particularly our dispatchers and patrol officers,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We want to thank them, along with everyone else who works for the city and county.”

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 42 wrecks and 197 service calls with six road obstructions.

“The good news is no one was seriously hurt and we had medium damage to property and vehicles,” said Sheriff Joey East. “I am very proud of our team on taking care of the community — checking on those that couldn’t get out and transporting those that would have been unable to get to dialysis appointments. Even giving rides to nurses and employees that had to get to the hospital to make sure we all are taken care of.”

McCutchen said Oxford worked together to get through the first winter storm of the year.

“We all pulled the rope in the same direction, starting with Mayor Robyn Tannehill, to help our community,” he said. “We want to give a special shout-out to the Street Department, Buildings & Grounds, Environmental Services, the City Shop, and Emergency Management. The essential workers kept groceries and food available for those who needed it.

East said community members were also a big help.

“They helped clean roads, give rides and take groceries to their neighbors,” East said. “I love this community because no matter how much we might disagree on different topics, we all come together when it is time to help each other.”