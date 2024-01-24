Pop-up art market at the Powerhouse Saturday; booths available Published 11:17 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is holding a pop-up art market supporting the Oxford Fiber Festival this weekend at The Powerhouse.

The Fiber Arts Festival was scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20; however, a winter storm dumped 4 inches of ice and snow on Oxford forcing the event to be canceled.

YAC decided to hold the pop-up market and invite the vendors scheduled to sale their wares at the Fiber Arts Festival, along with any art vendor who wants to rent a booth.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Some of the Fiber Festival vendors that will be in attendance include:

Jem’s Luxe Fiber

Nancy Opalko

Desoto Arts Council

Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners Guild

Kiyo

Stitched at Sea

Cattails and Kudzu

Other vendors joining the market include Clements & Company.

The market is open to handmade and homemade items and any crafts/baking/making accessories like paint, fabric, scrapbook paper, stickers, and more.

Some of the featured artist whose works will be for sale include Jere Allen, Paula Temple, Jack Cofield, Janet Barnes and McCarty Pottery.

Booths are 10-feet by 10-feet and are still available to rent for $25. Proceeds will go to the Oxford Fiber Festival.

For more information or to rent a booth click here.