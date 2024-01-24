Tree give-away day is Feb. 9 Published 11:11 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The Mississippi Forestry Commission and Natural Resources Conservation Service and Lafayette County SWCD will hold a tree give-away day Feb. 9 on a first-come basis. A limited number of fruit trees and limited number of hardwood and pine seedlings will be given away at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena beginning at 8 a.m.

Fruit trees include Santa Rosa Plum, Honey Crisp Apple, Bell of Georgia Peach and Bartlet Pear. Vines include Muscadine.

Hardwood seedlings include Bald Cypress, Hardy Pecan, Red Maple, White Oak, Sawtooth Oak, Nutall Oak, Yellow Maple and Persimmon. Ornamental Trees: Southern Magnolia, Red Crapemyrtle and Oakleaf Hydrangea.

The fruit trees and vines are limited to one each; hardwood seedlings are limited to three varieties for a total of 15 seedlings, and pine seedlings are limited to two bundles of 25 seedlings.

The pine seedlings are donated by Nail Forestry Service. The fruit trees, Muscadine vines, Red Crapemyrtle and hardwood seedlings are donated by the Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission and Natural Resources Conservation Service and Lafayette County SWCD will be available for information on placement and proper planting.

For more information call (662) 234-8701 ext. 3.