Historic Preservation Commission OKs balcony, modifications for Oxford Insurance Published 2:34 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Oxford Insurance Agency building will be getting spruced up after the Oxford Historic Preservation Commission approved its plans for some modifications.

The modifications to the building include a rear second flood addition, a new balcony, window installation and location adjustment and painting of the brick veneer.

The property owners also plan to add a paved front plaza, reduce the back parking lot and remove the side drive and side entrance steps.

The HPC approved the Certificate of Appropriateness on Monday during its regular monthly meeting.

While built around 1970, it is listed as a contributing building in the North Lamar Historic District.

The second-floor addition to the rear is to provide a more welcoming entrance for customers. The addition will be composed of brick which will be painted. Often, requests to paint brick are denied due to moisture concerns.

“Staff finds that the use of painted brick is appropriate in this instance as the property is a more recent build and features brick veneer which is less susceptible to trapping moisture,” stated the staff report given to the commission.