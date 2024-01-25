Mississippi at risk for flooding; Flood Warning issued for Little Tallahatchie Published 12:15 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with county and state officials as the state braces for another round of severe storms, significant rain and flash flooding.

The entire state is at risk for flooding, and MEMA urges all Mississippians to heed the warnings of local officials and not go around barricades blocking flooded roadways

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for north Mississippi where several rivers where flooding is, or expected to occur.

The Flood Warning included Little Tallahatchie Rover, including Etta near New Albany. At 25 feet, extensive cropland flooding occurs. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 23.7 feet. More rain Thursday caused the river to crest at 25.5 feet.

Extensive cropland flooding is occurring mainly between Highway 30 and County Road 46. Water is beginning to cover the unpaved portions of Union County Road 47 near Mud Creek.

More rain is expected today. After a break in rain on Friday, more heavy rain and storms are expected on Saturday.

One weather-related death has been reported to MEMA by the Pearl River County Emergency Management Office.

For those experiencing flood damage, take the following steps:

Call your insurance agent and file a claim

Take photos of the damage to the home (walls, roof)

Take photos of the waterline in and outside of the home (take a photo next to an outlet if it can be done safely)

File a damage report with MEMA and the local EMA office via MSEMA.org

Residents are encouraged to report any damage to their homes to their county emergency management office and MEMA. Report damage through MEMA’s website, MSEMA.org. Select the county of residence and complete the form. This is NOT an application for assistance but for information-gathering purposes only.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues to report roadways affected by the floodwaters.

For more information, go to MDOTtraffic | Powered by MDOT.