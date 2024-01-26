‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ celebrates ribbon cutting

Published 3:42 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Staff Report

Nothing Bundt Cakes officially cut the red ribbon signifying another Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce member is open for business. Chelsea Darby cuts the ribbon as she is surrounded by fellow employees and Amy Lupo, the owner, Area Director Courtney Carr and General Manager Brandy Bowen. Also joining in are members, ambassadors and board members of the chamber. Miss Oxford Celeste Lay also attended. (Submitted)

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 24 at 825 Sisk Ave. in Oxford. Oxford’s newest place to satisfy that sweet tooth is located just down from College Corner in Oxford Commons. Members of the Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce attended the event, as did Miss Oxford Celeste Lay.

To find the perfect recipe for joy, a business needs the perfect ingredients. That’s what founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz were for each other.

In 1997, Trip and Shwetz founded Nothing Bundt Cakes in their Las Vegas home kitchens, and it has since grown to more than 500 bakery locations in 40-plus states and Canada, becoming the nation’s largest specialty cake company offering a modern spin on a classic treat.

Their cakes are handcrafted in every bakery in a variety of delicious flavors and sizes. To top it all off, their bakeries offer a wide selection of retail items, including party supplies, décor and gifts, making Nothing Bundt Cakes the perfect one-stop celebration shop.

