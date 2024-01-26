Oxford swimming pool project moves forward Published 10:45 am Friday, January 26, 2024

The Oxford Board of Aldermen met Monday at a work session to review the schematic design to renovate the Oxford Swimming Pool and the review architects estimates.

For the past several months, city staff and OPC have been working with McCarty Architects to determine a “wish list” of amenities to include in the swimming pool project.

During a special meeting of the Oxford Board of Aldermen Tuesday, Mark Levy, Director of Special Projects, presented the schematic design estimate to the Board to receive direction to pass along to the architects on what program elements/amenities to include in the project in order to meet the $5.5 million budget.

The Board decided move forward to the next design phase with a new slide instead of a splash pad and to reduce the proposed building from 4,409 sf to 2,000 sf.

The 10,700-square foot pool will be rebuilt within the current walls of the existing pool which will cost about $1.7M.

The schematic design included expanding and overlaying the Stone Center parking lot and improving the cross walk, which will stay in the project as an alternate.

Shade structures not included in the schematic design estimate ; however, the Board said shade structures were “non-negotiable” and they should be included in the project.

Levy said he hopes to have the project out for bid in May with construction starting early this summer. Construction will take about 11 months. The City Pool will be closed this summer and will re-open in the summer of 2025.