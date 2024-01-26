Two charged in Oxford child abuse case

Published 4:47 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Staff Report

On Jan. 21, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2100 block of West Jackson Avenue for a report of child abuse.

After investigation, Henry Johnson, 47, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse. Tanisha Lewis, 29, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Johnson and Lewis were each taken before a Lafayette County Court judge for their initial bond hearing. Johnson was issued a $25,000 bond and a hold was placed on Johnson by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Lewis was issued a $10,000 bond.

