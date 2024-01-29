Mostly sunny this week; rain could return on the weekend Published 11:07 am Monday, January 29, 2024

The weather this week in north Mississippi will be more like what most people expect in mid-January.

No extremes are in the forecast but plenty of sun and chilly temps will be the mainstay for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high is expected to be around 44 degrees with a low of 34 degrees. Skies will be cloudy this morning and begin clearing toward late afternoon.

Email newsletter signup

The high for Tuesday will be around 61 degrees under sunny skies with 34 degrees as a low.

Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with the lows at night in the 30s.

On Friday the high will rise a bit again to 61 degrees with a low of 37 degrees.

Rain is expected to return this weekend with cold front headed into the area.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. However, there is a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday night with a low of 39 degrees expected.

The chance for rain Sunday increases to 50 percent with a high around 49 degree.