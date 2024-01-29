Ole Miss dominates Tennessee’s ‘winningest program’ 80-75

From Ole Miss Athletics

Marquesha Davis and Kharyssa Richardson paved the way for Ole Miss, each posting 20-plus point games. For the first time since 2017, Ole Miss toppled the winningest program in women’s basketball by knocking off the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion Sunday 80-75. The duo ofandpaved the way for Ole Miss, each posting 20-plus point games.

Kharyssa Richardson totaled a career-high 21 points while shooting 90% from the field. Davis’ second straight 20-point outing helped Ole Miss (15-5, 5-2 SEC) stave off a spirited comeback from Tennessee (12-7, 5-2 SEC) to now sit tied for second in the SEC standings. Davis notched a season-high 23 points, whiletotaled a career-high 21 points while shooting 90% from the field. With 15 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, Madison Scott accounted for her 25th double-double of her career to move into ninth all-time at Ole Miss.

Kennedy Todd-Williams dished out five or more assists by finishing with 12 points and seven dimes against the Lady Vols. For the third game in a row,dished out five or more assists by finishing with 12 points and seven dimes against the Lady Vols.

With another hot start coming from Davis, the Rebels and Lady Volunteers kept pace with one another in the opening frame. Davis posted eight points, while four three’s from Tennessee in the first quarter allowed UT to hold a six point lead at 27-21. Taking advantage of Lady Vol turnovers, the Rebels remained within striking distance while its defense stayed aggressive. A jumper from Richardson tied the game at 29 all, as the sophomore came alive for Ole Miss in the second quarter with 13 points in the first 20 minutes. Holding Tennessee scoreless for three out of the final four minutes of the half, the Rebels and the Lady Vols entered the break even at 39 all.