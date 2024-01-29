Ole Miss dominates Tennessee’s ‘winningest program’ 80-75
Published 10:10 am Monday, January 29, 2024
With 15 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, Madison Scott accounted for her 25th double-double of her career to move into ninth all-time at Ole Miss.
Taking advantage of Lady Vol turnovers, the Rebels remained within striking distance while its defense stayed aggressive. A jumper from Richardson tied the game at 29 all, as the sophomore came alive for Ole Miss in the second quarter with 13 points in the first 20 minutes. Holding Tennessee scoreless for three out of the final four minutes of the half, the Rebels and the Lady Vols entered the break even at 39 all.
Forcing another multi-minute scoring drought against the Lady Vols, Ole Miss pulled ahead by seven with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Jewel Spear, who led the Lady Vols with 30 points, Tennessee brought the game within one as 90 seconds remained on the clock. It was the star of the day who truly came through for the Rebels with a Davis jumper to go ahead by four. With Todd-Williams driving through the paint for another two, it sealed Ole Miss’ first victory in seven years over the Lady Vols, 80-75.
The Rebels begin a two-game road swing with a trip to the Music City to face off against Vanderbilt on Thursday. Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 6:30 p.m.