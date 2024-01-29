Ole Miss dominates Tennessee’s ‘winningest program’ 80-75

Published 10:10 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Staff Report

Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis (2) scores against Tennessee at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Ole Miss won 80-75. (©Bruce Newman)
From Ole Miss Athletics
For the first time since 2017, Ole Miss toppled the winningest program in women’s basketball by knocking off the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion Sunday 80-75. The duo of Marquesha Davis and Kharyssa Richardson paved the way for Ole Miss, each posting 20-plus point games.
Davis’ second straight 20-point outing helped Ole Miss (15-5, 5-2 SEC) stave off a spirited comeback from Tennessee (12-7, 5-2 SEC) to now sit tied for second in the SEC standings. Davis notched a season-high 23 points, while Kharyssa Richardson totaled a career-high 21 points while shooting 90% from the field.

With 15 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds, Madison Scott accounted for her 25th double-double of her career to move into ninth all-time at Ole Miss.

For the third game in a row, Kennedy Todd-Williams dished out five or more assists by finishing with 12 points and seven dimes against the Lady Vols.
With another hot start coming from Davis, the Rebels and Lady Volunteers kept pace with one another in the opening frame. Davis posted eight points, while four three’s from Tennessee in the first quarter allowed UT to hold a six point lead at 27-21.

Taking advantage of Lady Vol turnovers, the Rebels remained within striking distance while its defense stayed aggressive. A jumper from Richardson tied the game at 29 all, as the sophomore came alive for Ole Miss in the second quarter with 13 points in the first 20 minutes. Holding Tennessee scoreless for three out of the final four minutes of the half, the Rebels and the Lady Vols entered the break even at 39 all.

Hitting three buckets in a row, Ole Miss jumped out to a six point lead three minutes into the third at 48-42. Spirited by draining four out of five field goals, the Lady Vols created a one possession game once again. With the Rebel defense on lock, they forced another quick scoring drought for UT while continuing to rebuild a lead. Tallying 11 points in the third quarter, Davis allowed Ole Miss to maintain control 63-57 with 10 minutes remaining.

Forcing another multi-minute scoring drought against the Lady Vols, Ole Miss pulled ahead by seven with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Jewel Spear, who led the Lady Vols with 30 points, Tennessee brought the game within one as 90 seconds remained on the clock. It was the star of the day who truly came through for the Rebels with a Davis jumper to go ahead by four. With Todd-Williams driving through the paint for another two, it sealed Ole Miss’ first victory in seven years over the Lady Vols, 80-75.

The Rebels begin a two-game road swing with a trip to the Music City to face off against Vanderbilt on Thursday. Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 6:30 p.m.

