Women’s Track & Field No. 11, Men No. 24 in Week Two USTFCCCA Index Published 4:56 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Ole Miss women’s track & field moved up to No. 11, while the Rebel men come in at No. 24 in the Week Two USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index released on Monday.

This marks just the 19th time both Rebel units have been nationally ranked at the same time indoors, with all 19 instances coming within the past four seasons since first occurring in Week Two of the 2021 indoor campaign. Overall, this is the 49th appearance in the indoor national top-25 for the Rebel men since first appearing in 2010, and the 52nd ranking for the Rebel women since their first in 2008. Of those 101 combined indoor rankings, Price-Smith has claimed 68 total appearances indoors (44 women, 24 men).

The Ole Miss women are still heavily paced by its one-two punch atop the weight throw leaderboard in All-American seniors Jasmine Mitchell (No. 1, 24.16m/79-03.25, 24.44 points) and Jalani Davis (No. 2, 24.06m/78-11.25, 22.23 points), with Davis adding an extra 18.08 points following a big showing in the shot put at Arkansas’ Razorback Invitational last weekend. Davis ranks third nationally and leads the SEC at 18.00m/59-00.75, making her the lone thrower worldwide this season at 24 meters in the weight and 18 meters in the shot put.

Combined with 4.48 points from freshman Mensi Stiff (No. 12, 17.17m/56-4) and 0.02 points from freshman Akaoma Odeluga (No. 33, 16.10m/52-10) in the shot put, the Rebel women’s throwers currently account for 69.25 of Ole Miss’ 77.05 total points in the Week Two index.

All-American senior sprinter McKenzie Long is contributing 7.80 points of her own after solid debuts in her two marquee indoor events. Long currently ranks 10th nationally in the 200-meter at 23.10, worth 6.83 points, as well as 20th in the 60-meter at 7.28 for 0.97 points.

On the men’s side, the 24th-ranked Rebels are still receiving a large chunk of its 35.89 points from All-American sophomore Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan . His season-opening mark of 23.12m/75-10.25 in the weight throw currently ranks second and is worth 20.94 points, while his new season-best of 19.72m/64-08.50 in the shot put has him at No. 5 nationally for 13.81 points.

Other Rebel men contributing are Toby Gillen in the 3K (No. 18, 7:53.08, 1.10 points), Marcus Dropik in the 800-meter (No. 32, 1:49.18, 0.03 points) and Logan Kelley in the pole vault (No. 34, 5.25m/17-02.75, 0.02 points).

The USTFCCCA’s National Rating Index is a computer rating system that uses an algorithm that emphasizes individual performances, assigning a point value to each individual mark that contributes to a team total to assess its national ranking.

Ole Miss is off this week before splitting three ways the weekend of Feb. 9-10, with a Rebel delegation returning to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational while two other groups set out separately for Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invite.

No. 11 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 2 Rating Index • 77.05 Points

1. Jasmine Mitchell – Weight Throw – 24.16m/79-03.25 – 24.44 Points

2. Jalani Davis – Weight Throw – 24.06m/78-11.25 – 22.23 Points

3. Jalani Davis – Shot Put – 18.00m/59-00.75 – 18.08 Points

10. McKenzie Long – 200-Meter Dash – 23.10 – 6.83 Points

12. Mensi Stiff – Shot Put – 17.17m/56-4 – 4.48 Points

20. McKenzie Long – 60-Meter Dash – 7.28 – 0.97 Points

33. Akaoma Odeluga – Shot Put – 16.10m/52-10 – 0.02 Points