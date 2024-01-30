Regents wins JV championship

On Jan. 27, Regents School of Oxford Junior Varsity boys’ basketball team member Carter Bell (No. 22) prepares to inbound the basketball in a tournament playoff game against Tunica in West Memphis, Ark. Regents won 31-28 and advanced to the championship game held Monday night. (M. Ben Williams)
Henry Edward (No. 10) of the Regents School of Oxford Junior Varsity boys’ basketball team, gets some air before shooting a 2 pointer on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in a tournament playoff game against Tunica in West Memphis, Ark. Regents won 31-28 and advanced to the championship game. (M. Bem Williams)