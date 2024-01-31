Property Transfers Published 6:30 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Property transfers between Jan. 22-26, 2024, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Pisgah Bottom Pine Trees, LLC to Audra Bowman, Unit 25, 200 Washington Avenue Condominiums.

Alisha Li Hasty to Alisha Li Hasty and Tyler Hasty, Lot 40 of Glen Alden Subdivision.

Jatinder and Asha Singh to Gwendolyn Langhart, Lot 316 of The Heights Subdivision.

DV Homes, LLC to Brandon and Jennifer Brown, Lot 17 of Mayfield Subdivision.

Rickey Bishop to LandHat, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 West, Range 1 West.

Adolph and Johnnie Hilliard to Gentry 5962 Revocable Trust, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Marvin and Ashley Laughter to Weber Herbison, Unit 302, Creekside Condominiums.

Richard Donovan to Brandi and William Cooper, Lot 69, Cross Creek Subdivision.

Whitney Byars to Richard and Frances Cowan, Unit 19, The Cottages at The Highlands Condominiums.

Wilson and Allison Netterville to Sean and Stefanie Williams, 34.18 acres in Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Lisa and Nicholas Kalitka, Lot 62, Oakmont Subdivision.

MAE RB Properties, LLC to Edward Bills, Unit 4602, The Mark Condominiums.

Deborah Carper to MJ Cabins, LLC, 4.80 acres in Section 25, Township 9 North, Range 5 West.

Gary and Mary Fratesi to Judith Abbruzzese, Unit 24, L’Acadian Condominiums.

Persimmon Properties, LLC to William Neill and Mackenzie Fountain, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Laura Callahand to Laura and Jackie Callahand, A 2-acre parcel in the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Mayfield Development, LLC to DV Homes, LLC, Lots 23 and 28, Mayfield Subdivision.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Christopher and Michelle Leitner, Unit 14 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

Benjamin and Jamie Meurer to LamarOx, LLC, Lot 31 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Lynn Gomez to Laura Collier, 2.0 acres in Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Edward Lance et al. to 3 Way Grocery, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Peggy Emerson to Gorove Properties, LLC, Lots 76 and 77 of the First Addition to College Heights Subdivision.

Samuel to Lara Barkley to Benjamin and Erika Brooke, Lot 79 of The Grove at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Jerry L. Brown et al. to James and Maria Lammey, East Half of the Northwest Quarter and West Half of the Northeast Quarter and North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Ron and Anastasia Hill to Matthew Prather et al., Unit 455 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Peyton Adams, Unit 640 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Blackacre Properties, LLC, Unit 630 of Rowandale Condominiums.

James Clark to Little McKenzie Properties, LLC, Unit 6102, 800 Park Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Mudbug, LLC, Unit 636, Rowandale Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Mudbug, LLC, Unit 644, Rowandale Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to PIF Ventures, LLC, Unit 622, Rowandale Condominiums.

Oxford Farms, LLC to Camp; W Property Co., LLC, Units 1 to 60 of The Reserve Condominiums, and Lot 1, Tract 1 of Oxford Farms Subdivision.

Darin Bommarito to DBLB, LLC, Lot 41, Phases III and IV, Goose Creek Estates Subdivision.

Mohammad Talha Khalid and Mohammad Ashfaq to Mohammad Khalid, Lot R307, Windsor Falls Subdivisiion.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Tracey Thomas, Unit 231 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

Weldon Phillips to Weldon and Frances Phillips, Lot 140 of Wellsgate Subdivision.

Shady Creek Rental Properties, LLC to SASHP I, LLC, Unit 8 of Cypress Glen Condominiums.