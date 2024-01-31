Blood Drive at St. John Published 11:09 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be hosting a blood drive in honor of St. Valentine.

Donors are asked to come to the Sacrament Room at St. John’s from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a $10 gift card from Vitalant blood donating services that is holding the blood drive. Donors must have an account and be opted in to the recognition program to receive points to redeem for the gift card.

Register and make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use sponsor code: stjohnscatholic.