Griste trial delayed by winter storm Published 11:59 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The trial for an Oxford woman charged with first-degree murder was continued due to the winter storm earlier this month.

The trial of Alexandria Marie Griste, 30, of Oxford was set to take place during the week of Jan. 15; however, due to the winter storm that dumped 4 inches of ice and snow in Oxford, the trial was canceled. A new date has not yet been set.

Griste was arrested in June 2022 after her boyfriend, Corey Lyles, 29, of Abbeville, was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

Email newsletter signup

She was indicted by a grand jury in September 2022.

Griste is out on bond awaiting trial.