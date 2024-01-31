‘Pathways to Discover’ slated for St. Peter’s Published 9:30 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Julie Mabus

A two-day retreat on Feb. 23-24 will mark the first of a series presented by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Hometown son and Ole Miss graduate the Rev. Lowell E. Grisham Jr. will guide the retreat beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and continuing from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Grisham served as rector of St. Paul’s Church in Fayetteville, Ark., for 20 years before formally retiring at the end of 2017. But he continues to serve Episcopal churches, providing leadership to parishes in transition while teaching contemplative practices and spiritual inclusion.

Grisham credits memories of the Civil Rights struggles during his childhood for fueling his passion for the church’s role in outreach and justice. For nearly two decades, he wrote a newspaper column on the intersection of religion and politics, and he has worked widely for the full inclusion of LGBTQ parishioners in the life of the church.

His topic for the weekend retreat will be “Sacrament of the Present Moment.” He will share his belief in the power of the “Present Moment” as we face a combative nation and world while providing practices to help individuals “center in God’s abiding love.”

Officials at St. Peter’s wish to emphasize that this workshop is a community-wide event, inviting all ages, religions and interested people. All meals are included, and the $25 registration fee includes a copy of Grisham’s handbook, “Practicing Prayer.”

The deadline to register is Feb.10. Contact Kaye Bryant at 662-801-3112 or St Peter’s Episcopal Church at 662-234-1269 with questions.