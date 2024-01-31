Presidential primary absentee ballots now available Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Absentee ballots for the 2024 Democratic and Republican Presidential Primaries are now available in the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

To verify eligibility, Mississippians can utilize the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact the Lafayette County Clerk’s Office.

For those who cannot visit the circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are March 2 and March 9 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The 2024 Primary Election voter registration deadline is Feb. 12. In order to be eligible to vote on March 12, Mississippians may:

Register in-person at the circuit clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Mail registration applications postmarked no later than Feb.12.

Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have publicly withdrawn from the election, neither candidate has submitted an affidavit to withdraw which is required by Miss. Code Ann. Section 23-15-1095 to be removed from the ballot.