Presidential primary absentee ballots now available

Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Alyssa Schnugg

Absentee ballots for the 2024 Democratic and Republican Presidential Primaries are now available in the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

To verify eligibility, Mississippians can utilize the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact the Lafayette County Clerk’s Office.

For those who cannot visit the circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are March 2 and March 9 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Email newsletter signup

The 2024 Primary Election voter registration deadline is Feb. 12. In order to be eligible to vote on March 12, Mississippians may:

Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have publicly withdrawn from the election, neither candidate has submitted an affidavit to withdraw which is required by Miss. Code Ann. Section 23-15-1095 to be removed from the ballot.

More News

Truck battery venture locating in Marshall

Jan. 31 law enforcement activity reports

Griste trial delayed by winter storm

Double Decker Arts Festival is big draw for local, national artists

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Leading into Valentine's Day - What is Your Love Language

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...