Restaurant inspection grades: mostly A scores, one C Published 7:45 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 35 food service inspections in Lafayette County between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28 with 29 facilities receiving A grades. There were five B grades and one C assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

Email newsletter signup

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were as follows:

Little Johns, Chili’s Grill and Bar, H2O Oxford Oriental Café, Mundo Latino Restaurant, Texaco Express Shop, Chevron/West Jackson, Elizabeth Heiskell Catering, Oxford Junction, Goose Creek Club – bar and kitchen, Krystal, Southern Coop, Kroger Store, Littlejohn’s Quick Stop Catering, Zaap, Heartbreak Coffee, Checkers, Rosati’s Pizza, Guthrie’s Chicken, The Lyric Oxford, Shadarachs Coffee, Oxford Meat Company, Jimmy Johns, The Landshark.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving B grades in the latest inspections were: Blue Sky, Kabuki Sushi Bar, B’s Hickory Smoked BBQ, Firehouse Subs and Wing Stop.

The Lafayette County facility receiving a C grade in the latest inspections was The Brittany Store.