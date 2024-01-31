Truck battery venture locating in Marshall Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1.9B project said to create 2,000 jobs

A joint venture between Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc., Daimler Trucks & Buses and PACCAR, is locating advanced battery cell production operations in Marshall County.

The project represents a corporate investment of at least $1.9 billion and will create 2,000 jobs with an average annual salary of approximately $66,000.

The economic development project represents the largest payroll commitment of any major project in Mississippi history. Additionally, at $1.9 billion, this is the second-largest economic development project in state history.

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR each own 30 percent of, and jointly control, the joint venture. EVE Energy will serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10 percent ownership. The joint venture aims to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the U.S.

The company will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating quality manufacturing jobs in the growing clean technology sector.

The to-be-named joint venture’s 21-gigawatt facility will be located on a portion of the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park Megasite near Byhalia.