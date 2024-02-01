Lafayette school bus involved in early morning crash Published 7:45 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Lafayette County Fire Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck this morning involving a vehicle and a Lafayette County school bus.

According to officials on the scene, all children have been returned to the care of their parents.

“All occupants of the school bus were checked by EMS and released on scene,” said Lafayette County Public Information Officer Beau Moore.

The wreck happened at 6:23 a.m. on Highway 6 East and County Road 429.

MHP is the lead investigating agency.

The Lafayette County School District sent a text to parents informing them that “no bus driver or student injuries were reported.”

This is a developing story.