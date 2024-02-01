Leadership Lafayette calls for community project proposals
Published 8:39 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024
Any project submitted should be able to be completed no later than the end of August (approximately six months from start to finish). Each team will be provided with a list of proposed projects at the February meeting. Teams will then have the opportunity to reach out to possible community partners to evaluate and adopt the project.
The class is divided up into teams, with each group selecting a project that can be accomplished by August of each year. This may range from helping a nonprofit build support for a new project, organizing capacity building resources, fostering a collaborate on a mutual goal or addressing an emerging need in the community.
Past projects have included helping launch the Yokna Sculpture Trail, providing highway welcome signs for Lafayette County and assisting LOFT in creating the Night for Nonprofits event.