Leadership Lafayette calls for community project proposals

Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program of the chamber that provides business, nonprofit, educators, community and university leaders with a deeper understanding of our community.

Any project submitted should be able to be completed no later than the end of August (approximately six months from start to finish). Each team will be provided with a list of proposed projects at the February meeting. Teams will then have the opportunity to reach out to possible community partners to evaluate and adopt the project.

The LOU Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Lafayette is accepting projects ideas from the community for the class to consider for 2024. The project may be to help evaluate and energize an existing program, to help launch a new project or to aid in finding resources to help the organization be more effective in their mission.

Through monthly meetings, workshops and projects class members learn about the economic, government, educational, health care and community elements that shape the LOU.

The class is divided up into teams, with each group selecting a project that can be accomplished by August of each year. This may range from helping a nonprofit build support for a new project, organizing capacity building resources, fostering a collaborate on a mutual goal or addressing an emerging need in the community.

Past projects have included helping launch the Yokna Sculpture Trail, providing highway welcome signs for Lafayette County and assisting LOFT in creating the Night for Nonprofits event.

All that is require for consideration is a brief summary of your project’s outlining needs and goals. Include a contact person for interested teams to connect with to learn more.

Even if your project is not selected, this is an exceptional opportunity to share needs and organizations goals with leaders in our community.