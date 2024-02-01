Ole Miss football’s JJ Pegues named to SEC Football Leadership Council Published 3:57 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

From Ole Miss Athletics

Senior defensive tackle JJ Pegues has been named Ole Miss’ representative on the SEC Football Leadership Council, as announced by the conference office on Thursday morning.

The council, which consists of one football student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 universities, will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices in Birmingham this Friday and Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

Pegues is coming off a career season for the Rebels during their historic 2023 campaign, during which he played all 13 games and started 12 contests. Pegues ended the year with season career-highs in tackles (42), tackles for loss (8.0), sacks (3.5), pass breakups (4) and quarterback hurries (2). In Ole Miss’ Peach Bowl win against Penn State, Pegues had two of those four pass breakups alongside two tackles to help push the Rebels to victory.

This is the latest leadership honor for Pegues, an Oxford native who has a long history of being an exemplary role model on and off the field. Last season, Pegues was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team for his efforts in the Oxford community and across the state of Mississippi. Pegues was also a nominee for both the Wuerffel Trophy and the AFCA Good Works Team, and he represents the football team on the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Agenda items for the group this weekend include a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, and engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. The group will also review SEC student-athlete engagement opportunities.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with the conference’s longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

Other student-athletes who comprise the SEC Football Leadership Council are: DeVonta Smith of Alabama, Cameron Ball of Arkansas, Eugene Asante of Auburn, Derek Wingo of Florida, Jalon Walker of Georgia, Eli Cox of Kentuckyof , Josh Williams of LSU, Hayes Hammond of Mississippi State, Kristian Williams of Missouri, Kai Kroeger of South Carolina, Omari Thomas of Tennessee, Taurean York of Texas A&M and Bryan Longwell of Vanderbilt.