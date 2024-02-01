Oxford Lafayette EDF set to hire Ryan Miller as CEO Published 7:57 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Oxford Lafayette Economic Development Foundation Board of Directors is set to hire Ryan Miller as the new CEO of the organization.

Miller, a graduate of the University of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law, will be ratified at the board’s next scheduled meeting in February.

“We have every confidence that Ryan can play a vital role in our community’s economic growth,” said Brad Mayo, chairman of the EDF Board. “His background in workforce development, project management and organization building is what we need to help grow jobs locally and find new industries for our community.”

Brent Larson, president of the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, agreed. “Ryan has the background Lafayette County needs to continue our widespread economic growth; he gets it,” Larson said. “He has experience developing a workforce for the jobs of the future and working with industry to bring jobs to Mississippi. I look forward to working with him to plan our community’s future.”

The economic development organization selected Miller after an extensive national search. Miller comes to the EDF from Accelerate Mississippi, where he serves as executive director in Jackson. Miller was the founding director of the statewide workforce development office.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill also believes Miller is the right fit. “I don’t believe there is a better fit for our community at this time than Ryan Miller,” she said. “He knows our community, he knows economic development and [he] has relationships that will allow him to hit the ground running. We are thrilled that Ryan has accepted the position and look forward to working with him and supporting his efforts.”

Prior to Accelerate Mississippi, Miller was the associate director for external relations at the University of Mississippi Center for Manufacturing Excellence (CME) in Oxford.

“I am so honored and excited to be able to serve in this capacity,” Miller said of his appointment. “There is no doubt that I love this community, and I am ready to get to work. Together, we will continue to celebrate what makes this place so special and focus our efforts on sustainable and targeted economic growth.”

The Oxford-Lafayette County EDF was established to create opportunities for responsible economic development, raising the income for all citizens of Lafayette County. It focuses on the areas of advocating for existing business, industry, recruitment, workforce training and entrepreneurial development.