United Way seeks FY 2024-2025 grant proposals Published 2:29 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

News release

Due to the generous support of its donors, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will once again invest in local programs and initiatives that improve health, advance education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community in fiscal year 2024-2025.

Since 1970, the UWOLC has mobilized resources, promoted collaboration and supported programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Lafayette County residents. The organization awards funding each year through a competitive grant award process that seeks to address significant needs within Oxford and Lafayette County.

“Our local United Way is blessed beyond measure to work hand in hand with our incredible donors, partners, volunteers and advocates to produce positive outcomes throughout the LOU community,” Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “The amazing support our organization receives enables us to invest in worthwhile programs and initiatives that assist thousands of our neighbors in need.”

Application materials can be accessed online. Nonprofit organizations, public entities and community coalitions that fulfill the UWOLC’s eligibility criteria may apply for funding.

Agency applicants must submit the required Primary Fiscal Agent Pre-Application by March 1 and a Program Grant Application must be submitted for each proposed program by April 1. Any community coalition in which the UWOLC serves as the primary fiscal agent must submit a Community Coalition Grant Application by April 1. Submissions must be received via email by 5 p.m. on the identified due dates in order to receive consideration.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the FY 2024-2025 Application Workshop, which will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The workshop will provide guidance on how to develop a strong proposal as well as insight regarding the application review process. Those interested in participating should email Brummett to request the Zoom meeting information.

Primary Fiscal Agent Pre-Applications will be reviewed by the UWOLC’s finance committee, which will provide feedback to the organization’s community impact committee based on the submitted financial and organizational documentation. Advisory committees, which include members of the UWOLC Board of Directors and other local volunteers, will review as well as score the Program and Community Coalition Grant Applications.



The CIC will use feedback received from the finance and advisory committees to develop award recommendations for the UWOLC Board of Directors, which will ultimately determine the FY 2024-2025 grant awards. Awards will be announced by June 15 and the implementation period will run from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Please direct any questions regarding the call for proposals to Brummett.

Since its inception in 1970, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) has sought to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources. To carry out its mission, the UWOLC partners with individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public entities to make a significant impact throughout Oxford and Lafayette County. The organization focuses its work on four interrelated areas (health, education, financial stability and basic needs) and has invested millions of dollars over the course of its existence to make a meaningful difference within the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community.